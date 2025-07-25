India’s Pharma Exports Surge 92% in Six Years, Says Minister

NEW DELHI— India’s pharmaceutical exports have surged by 92% over the past six years, rising from ₹1,28,028 crore in FY2018-19 to ₹2,45,962 crore in FY2024-25, driven by several government initiatives under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat mission, Parliament was informed on Friday.

Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilisers Anupriya Patel, in a written response in the Lok Sabha, credited the sharp rise to various central schemes such as the Promotion of Research and Innovation in Pharma MedTech Sector (PRIP), the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes for pharmaceuticals and bulk drugs, the Bulk Drug Parks initiative, and the Strengthening of Pharmaceutical Industry scheme.

The PRIP scheme, with a budget of ₹5,000 crore, aims to shift India’s Pharma MedTech sector from cost-driven to innovation-led growth by strengthening R&D and promoting collaboration between industry and academia. So far, seven Centers of Excellence have been established under the scheme, she noted.

The PLI Scheme for Pharmaceuticals is designed to boost investment, production capacity, and product diversification into high-value pharmaceutical goods. As of March 2025, the scheme had already attracted ₹37,306 crore in cumulative investment—far exceeding the original target of ₹17,275 crore over six years. Cumulative sales of approved products have reached ₹2,66,528 crore, including exports worth ₹1,70,807 crore.

Similarly, the PLI Scheme for Bulk Drugs, with a total outlay of ₹6,940 crore, aims to reduce India’s reliance on imports for critical active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). By March 2025, it had seen a cumulative investment of ₹4,570 crore, surpassing the committed investment target of ₹3,938.5 crore in just three years.

Patel also highlighted the success of the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana, which provides affordable generic medicines through a nationwide network of Jan Aushadhi Kendras (JAKs). As of June 6, 2025, 16,912 JAKs have been established across the country, serving an average of 1 to 1.2 million people daily. These outlets offer medicines priced 50% to 80% lower than their branded counterparts.

The scheme’s product basket includes 2,110 medicines and 315 surgical products, consumables, and medical devices covering major therapeutic areas such as cardiovascular, oncology, diabetes, infections, allergies, gastrointestinal issues, and nutraceuticals.

According to the minister, the initiative has saved Indian citizens approximately ₹38,000 crore over the past 11 years compared to branded medicine prices. It has also generated self-employment for more than 16,000 individuals, including over 6,800 women entrepreneurs. (Source: IANS)