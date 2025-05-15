India’s Pharma Market Grows 7.4% in April, Driven by Strong Demand for Chronic Therapies

New Delhi— India’s pharmaceutical market recorded a 7.4% year-on-year growth in April, propelled by strong demand for chronic therapies, according to a report from Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

The Indian Pharmaceutical Market (IPM) had previously registered growth of 9% in April 2024 and 9.3% in March 2025. The latest figures reflect a steady trajectory, with chronic therapies—particularly cardiac, central nervous system (CNS), and respiratory treatments—leading the gains.

Respiratory therapies showed a notable rebound in year-on-year performance in April. Meanwhile, growth in the acute therapy segment stood at 6%—consistent with April 2024 but lower than the 8% recorded in March 2025—largely due to seasonal fluctuations.

The overall growth of the IPM in April was driven by price increases (4.3%), new product launches (2.3%), and a modest uptick in volumes (1.3%).

On a moving annual turnover (MAT) basis, the IPM reported a 7.9% year-on-year growth, with standout performances in several therapeutic categories. Cardiac therapies grew 11.3%, gastroenterology 9.4%, antineoplastics (cancer treatments) 12.6%, and urology 13.1%.

Chronic therapies posted a 9% growth year-on-year, compared to 6% for acute therapies. As of April, acute therapies represented 61% of the total IPM on an MAT basis.

Domestic pharmaceutical companies continued to outperform multinational players. Indian firms held an 83% share of the IPM in April and posted a 7.4% growth rate, matching the growth of multinational companies (MNCs) during the same period.

A separate report from India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) also confirmed the market’s positive momentum, citing a 7.8% year-on-year revenue increase in April. The growth was largely attributed to price hikes and a 1.3% rise in volumes. Most major chronic therapies reported gains in both value and volume.

The data underscores the resilience of India’s pharmaceutical sector, particularly its expanding role in addressing chronic health conditions, which continue to drive long-term demand. (Source: IANS)