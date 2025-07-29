Procter & Gamble Names Shailesh Jejurikar as Next CEO

NEW DELHI— Procter & Gamble (P&G), the U.S.-based consumer goods giant, announced Tuesday that Shailesh Jejurikar will become the company’s next President and Chief Executive Officer, effective January 1, 2026.

Jejurikar, 58, who is of Indian origin, currently serves as P&G’s Chief Operating Officer. Following the announcement, he expressed optimism about the company’s future, saying, “P&G people, our brands, and our capabilities in innovation and operational excellence fuel my confidence for a future of sustained growth and value creation.”

In addition to his new role, the company’s board has nominated Jejurikar for election to the Board of Directors at its annual shareholder meeting in October 2025.

Current CEO Jon Moeller will transition to the role of Executive Chairman in January 2026, where he will lead the Board of Directors and provide strategic counsel to Jejurikar.

“Shailesh has been an integral part of P&G’s leadership team, making substantial contributions across multiple businesses in both developed and developing markets,” said Joe Jimenez, Lead Director of the P&G Board. “Notably, he has driven success in fabric care, home care, and most recently across P&G’s enterprise markets. He has consistently delivered strong results and is an outstanding leader. The company will benefit greatly from his continued leadership.”

Jejurikar joined P&G in 1989 and has been part of the global leadership team since 2014. Over the years, he has held senior roles across a variety of categories, sectors, and geographies, helping build core businesses such as global fabric care and home care throughout North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. He has also played a key role in reshaping the company’s strategies and driving operational improvements in supply chain, information technology, and global business services.

P&G shares closed down 0.75 percent in the latest trading session and are down 6.06 percent over the past year. (Source: IANS)