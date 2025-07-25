Starlink Outage Resolved After Global Disruption; Elon Musk Apologizes

NEW DELHI— Starlink, the satellite internet service operated by Elon Musk’s SpaceX, has restored connectivity after a global network outage that lasted nearly three hours on Thursday night, affecting users across North America, Europe, and parts of Asia.

“The network issue has been resolved, and Starlink service has been restored. We understand how important connectivity is and apologize for the disruption,” the company posted on social media platform X.

Musk also addressed the incident directly, writing: “Service will be restored shortly. Sorry for the outage. SpaceX will remedy the root cause to ensure it doesn’t happen again.”

Michael Nicolls, Vice President of Starlink Engineering, explained that the outage was caused by a failure in key internal software services that manage the core network. “Starlink has now mostly recovered from the network outage, which lasted approximately 2.5 hours,” he posted. “We are deeply committed to providing a highly reliable network and will fully root cause this issue to ensure it does not occur again.”

Starlink operates the world’s largest constellation of satellites, with over 6,750 currently in orbit, delivering broadband internet to users worldwide. The company already provides service in numerous countries, including Mongolia, Japan, the Philippines, Malaysia, Indonesia, Jordan, Yemen, Azerbaijan, and Sri Lanka.

In a significant development earlier this month, India’s National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe) granted a five-year license to Starlink Satellite Communications Private Limited (SSCPL) to operate in India.

This approval clears the final regulatory hurdle for Starlink to commercially launch its low-cost satellite broadband service in the country. IN-SPACe stated, “The Starlink Gen1 constellation, comprising 4,408 satellites in low Earth orbit (LEO) at altitudes between 540 and 570 km, is capable of delivering approximately 600 Gbps throughput over India.”

With the authorization, SSCPL is now enabled to offer satellite communication services in India—marking a significant step toward expanding broadband access across the nation, especially in underserved and remote regions. (Source: IANS)