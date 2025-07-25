US Dollar May No Longer Be Sole Global Anchor as Rupee Shows Resilience: Report

NEW DELHI— The U.S. dollar’s long-standing dominance in global currency markets is facing new challenges, as macroeconomic uncertainty, shifting interest rate expectations, and rising trade tensions continue to pressure the greenback, according to a report released Friday by Emkay Wealth Management.

While the dollar remains a major global currency, the report suggests that its role as the sole anchor may be waning in 2025. Other major currencies, including the Euro and British Pound, have gained strength following timely and assertive interest rate cuts by the European Central Bank (ECB) and the Bank of England (BOE).

In Asia, the Indian Rupee has demonstrated short-term strength, recovering from a recent high of ₹87. The report attributes this rebound to improved trade data and suggests that the rupee’s continued resilience will depend on the return of foreign capital inflows, likely to pick up as U.S. interest rates begin to ease.

“One thing is becoming increasingly apparent: the dollar may no longer be the sole anchor in the global currency narrative of 2025,” the report stated.

The Federal Reserve remains cautious, and the likelihood of significant rate cuts will depend on future clarity around inflation and U.S. tariff policy. In the meantime, proactive monetary policies in Europe and Asia, along with strengthening macroeconomic fundamentals, are shifting momentum in currency markets away from the U.S.

According to the report, market confidence in non-dollar currencies has been further bolstered by signs of economic recovery in the European Union and a bold increase in defense spending—raised from 2% to 6% of GDP—announced at the Munich Summit.

The report also notes that recent concerns about reciprocal trade tariffs, particularly following Donald Trump’s return to office, have contributed to the dollar’s decline despite elevated U.S. interest rates.

As global markets look ahead, currency valuations are expected to remain volatile and highly sensitive to geopolitical developments and central bank decisions, with increasing focus on non-dollar alternatives in a rebalancing global financial system. (Source: IANS)