Tata Group to Prioritize Semiconductors, Digital Platforms, EVs: N. Chandrasekaran

NEW DELHI— Tata Sons Chairman N. Chandrasekaran has outlined a bold vision for the Tata Group, focusing on scaling up its manufacturing and innovation capabilities in semiconductors, electric vehicles (EVs), digital platforms, and financial services.

In the company’s 2025 annual report, Chandrasekaran emphasized the group’s commitment to building a vertically integrated ecosystem for technology hardware and semiconductor manufacturing through Tata Electronics, which currently generates annual revenue of ₹66,000 crore.

The conglomerate has launched its semiconductor initiative with the 28nm node and plans to progress toward more advanced chip manufacturing technologies.

“Together with TCS, startups, and other ecosystem players, we will do whatever it takes to make India ready for the GenAI era,” Chandrasekaran wrote. “We will build data centers, skill our workforce in next-gen AI tools, forge best-in-class industry partnerships, and deliver transformative human+AI solutions for businesses.”

Tata Capital, the group’s financial services arm, is preparing to go public, with an initial public offering expected in the next six to eight weeks.

In the electric mobility sector, Tata’s battery manufacturing arm, Agratas, is developing 60 GWh of battery capacity with facilities in both India and the UK. These projects are supported by R&D centers in Bengaluru and Oxford.

“Our capacity creation in batteries and renewable power must be paired with steady and guaranteed offtake to ensure sustainable financial returns,” Chandrasekaran added.

On the environmental and corporate social responsibility (CSR) front, the group is shifting its focus to include reducing landfill waste, developing biodiversity strategies, and replenishing freshwater resources.

“Tata Electronics is already well on its way, employing over 65,000 people—about 70 percent of them women—and generating ₹66,000 crore in revenue annually. In the capital-intensive world of tech hardware, this is a significant achievement,” he noted.

Tata Power, another group company, has quadrupled its renewable energy capacity over the last eight years and now leads India in both rooftop solar installations and EV charging infrastructure, with over 6,700 charging stations nationwide.

Over the past five years, the Tata Group’s total revenues have grown by 1.9 times, net profits have risen by 3.6 times, and its leverage ratio has been cut in half to 0.7x. (Source: IANS)