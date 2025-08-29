Ambani Bets on AI, Genomics to Drive Reliance’s Next Phase of Growth

Mumbai– Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani said Friday that India’s scale, talent, and entrepreneurial spirit make it uniquely positioned to lead the next wave of innovation in artificial intelligence (AI) and genomics, with Reliance set to play a central role in ensuring abundance and affordability for all Indians.

Speaking at the company’s 48th Annual General Meeting, Ambani said Reliance is expanding into digital health, life sciences, and genomics. “And we are developing AI as a new growth engine, besides embedding AI across all our businesses – from retail to telecom, from energy to entertainment,” he told shareholders.

Ambani announced the launch of Reliance Intelligence, a wholly owned unit dedicated to AI. The company will build gigawatt-scale, AI-ready data centers in Jamnagar, deliver AI services across education, health, and agriculture, and attract top global talent. Calling AI the “Kamdhenu of our age,” he said it will drive productivity and human potential.

Reliance has struck partnerships with Google and Meta to advance its AI ambitions. With Meta, it will create a joint venture to develop Llama-based enterprise AI tools. With Google Cloud, it will establish a state-of-the-art, AI-focused cloud region in Jamnagar.

Ambani also said Jio, which now serves more than 500 million customers, is preparing for a public offering. Jio reported revenue of Rs 1,28,218 crore ($15 billion) in FY25, a 17 percent year-on-year increase, with EBITDA of Rs 64,170 crore ($7.5 billion). “These figures are a testimony to the enormous value Jio has already created, and even greater value it is destined to create. Today, it is my proud privilege to announce that Jio is making all arrangements to file for its IPO. We are aiming to list Jio by the first half of 2026, subject to all necessary approvals,” Ambani said.

Reliance Consumer Products Ltd, which houses brands such as Campa Cola and Independence, will be reorganized into a direct subsidiary. The business reported Rs 11,500 crore in revenue for FY25, with plans to grow to Rs 1 lakh crore within five years.

Ambani highlighted Reliance’s role as one of India’s largest job creators, noting that its workforce has expanded to nearly 680,000 people. “I see this growing to more than 1 million people over the next few years. It gives me immense satisfaction to say that we rank among the most admired employers and largest job creators in India,” he said.

He added that despite global uncertainty, the path to prosperity lies in cooperation. “The global economy today is navigating through an era of great uncertainty. Geopolitical tensions are rising, volatility is persistent, and predictability is scarce. The world is realizing that conflict produces no winners, whereas cooperation ensures shared prosperity. When nations cooperate, trade flows freely, investments flourish, and everyone wins,” Ambani said. (Source: IANS)