Apple, Samsung issue legal notices to Xiaomi over ad campaign

New Delhi– Apple and Samsung have sent legal notices to Xiaomi over its recent advertising campaign that directly compared the Chinese smartphone maker’s flagship with their premium devices.

People familiar with the matter said both companies issued cease-and-desist notices, objecting to what they described as “disparaging content” in Xiaomi’s promotions. A cease-and-desist notice is a formal legal document demanding a company immediately stop an activity considered unlawful or damaging.

“Comparing specifications is fine,” said a person aware of the development. “But you should not directly name a specific competitor. Instead of that, you simply say ‘rivals’.”

Xiaomi has not yet responded to the matter.

The controversy dates back to April when Xiaomi published full-page newspaper ads mocking Apple’s iPhone 16 Pro Max on April Fools’ Day, claiming its camera was no match for Xiaomi’s newly launched 15 Ultra. Earlier in March, during the India launch of the Xiaomi 15 series, the company had run another ad calling the iPhone 16 Pro Max’s camera “cute” while highlighting its own photography features. Similar promotions also targeted Samsung.

Apple and Samsung argue that such campaigns cross the line of fair competition and risk damaging their premium brand image, particularly in India where both companies dominate the high-end smartphone segment.

The tactic, known as ambush marketing, involves brands attempting to gain visibility by associating themselves with rivals without permission.

Xiaomi, long associated with budget-friendly models, has been aggressively pushing into India’s premium smartphone market.

According to International Data Corporation, Samsung led the Indian smartphone market in the second quarter of 2025 with a 14.5 percent share, followed by Xiaomi with 9.6 percent and Apple with 7.5 percent. Apple shipments surged 21.5 percent year-on-year in the first half of 2025 to 5.9 million units.

The iPhone 16 was the most shipped model in India, accounting for 4 percent of overall smartphone sales during the period. Apple also opened its fourth retail outlet in Pune earlier this year. (Source: IANS)