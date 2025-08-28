FM Sitharaman assures exporters of government backing as US tariff hike takes effect

New Delhi– Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday assured a delegation from the Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) that the government will stand firmly with them as U.S. tariffs on Indian goods come into force.

Sitharaman stressed the importance of safeguarding workers’ livelihoods and urged industry leaders to reassure employees about job security despite global headwinds. She affirmed that the government will extend comprehensive support to sustain export growth and maintain India’s resilience in global trade.

“The government is committed to addressing all concerns of the exporting community and will explore every possible avenue to safeguard their interests,” she told the delegation.

The FIEO team, led by its President S.C. Ralhan, briefed the Finance Minister on the impact of the U.S. tariff hike. Ralhan outlined exporters’ immediate concerns, including loss of market access, weakened competitiveness, and threats to employment. He called for swift and calibrated policy measures to cushion the blow.

“The Finance Minister’s reassurance has come as a great source of confidence for the exporting fraternity. Her commitment that the government will stand shoulder-to-shoulder with exporters demonstrates the priority being accorded to safeguarding India’s trade interests and employment,” Ralhan said.

He added that the FIEO will work closely with the government to diversify export markets and strengthen India’s global trade position.

The FIEO has already voiced concern over Washington’s decision to impose an additional 25 percent duty on Indian-origin goods, pushing total tariffs on many categories to 50 percent. Ralhan described the move as “a setback,” warning that it could make roughly 55 percent of India’s shipments to the U.S.—valued at $47–48 billion—uncompetitive against rivals from China, Vietnam, Cambodia, the Philippines, and other Asian nations.

Labor-intensive sectors such as textiles, seafood, leather, ceramics, and handicrafts are expected to be the hardest hit. (Source: IANS)