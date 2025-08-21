Apple to Launch New Retail Store in Bengaluru on September 2

NEW DELHI— Apple announced Thursday that it will open its third company-owned retail store in India next month, with the launch of Apple Hebbal at Bengaluru’s Phoenix Mall of Asia on September 2.

The new location will expand Apple’s direct presence in the Indian market, giving more customers the chance to explore the company’s full product lineup and receive in-person service. It follows the openings of Apple BKC in Mumbai and Apple Saket in New Delhi.

The store’s exterior design was unveiled earlier in the day, featuring colorful peacock-inspired artwork. “The barricade for Apple Hebbal was revealed this morning. Adorned with rich, vibrant feathers inspired by the Peacock — India’s national bird and a symbol of pride — the artwork celebrates Apple’s third store in India,” the company said in a statement.

At Apple Hebbal, visitors will have access to Specialists, Creatives, Geniuses, and business-focused staff for personalized support. Customers can also participate in Today at Apple sessions — free events designed to help them learn new skills in art, productivity, coding, and storytelling, including workshops on Apple Intelligence and Mac tools.

Ahead of the opening, Apple has invited customers to download exclusive store-themed wallpapers, enjoy a curated Apple Music playlist inspired by the sounds of Bengaluru, and learn more about the upcoming launch.

The store opening comes as Apple accelerates its manufacturing footprint in India. For the first time, all models of the upcoming iPhone 17 series, including the Pro versions, will be assembled in India. Production is spread across five local factories, two of which recently began operations, though sources indicated the Pro models will initially be produced in smaller volumes.

The expansion underscores Apple’s growing bet on India, both as a fast-rising consumer market and a key production hub in its global supply chain. (Source: IANS)