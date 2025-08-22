OpenAI to Launch First India Office in New Delhi as AI Adoption Surges

NEW DELHI– OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT, announced plans on Friday to open its first office in India later this year, a move underscoring the country’s rapid embrace of artificial intelligence.

The new office will be based in New Delhi and will support India’s national IndiaAI mission, aimed at building and scaling AI innovation across the country. According to the company, the expansion will strengthen partnerships with the government, businesses, developers, and academic institutions, while also allowing OpenAI to better serve the millions of students, educators, and professionals already using its tools.

“The level of excitement and opportunity for AI in India is incredible,” said OpenAI CEO Sam Altman. “India has all the ingredients to become a global AI leader—amazing tech talent, a world-class developer ecosystem, and strong government support through the IndiaAI Mission. Opening our first office and building a local team is an important first step in making advanced AI more accessible across the country.”

India has become ChatGPT’s second-largest user base after the United States, with weekly active users growing more than fourfold over the past year. The country also ranks among the top five developer markets on the OpenAI platform, and hosts the largest population of students using ChatGPT worldwide.

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw welcomed the move, calling it a recognition of India’s leadership in digital innovation. “With strong investments in digital infrastructure, AI talent, and enterprise solutions, India is uniquely positioned to drive the next wave of AI-led transformation,” he said. “We welcome OpenAI’s partnership in ensuring the benefits of AI reach every citizen.”

OpenAI has already registered an entity in India and begun hiring a local team, though the exact office location has not yet been disclosed. The company said it intends to design tools specifically for India, making AI more affordable and accessible across the country.

Local businesses are already leveraging OpenAI’s technology for agriculture, recruitment, and governance. To further strengthen its presence, the company will host its first Education Summit in India this month, followed by a Developer Day later in the year.

Additional details about the office and upcoming initiatives are expected in the coming months. (Source: IANS)