Dubai-bound IndiGo flight diverted to Ahmedabad after technical fault

New Delhi– An IndiGo flight from Surat to Dubai carrying about 150 passengers was diverted to Ahmedabad on Thursday morning after the aircraft developed a technical problem.

The flight departed Surat at 9:30 a.m. and landed safely at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad around an hour and a half later. Airport officials said the pilots made a precautionary emergency landing after detecting the snag.

Passengers were delayed for nearly two hours before being accommodated on an alternative aircraft. The replacement flight took off from Ahmedabad at 1:45 p.m. and landed in Dubai at 1:35 p.m. local time.

“Flight 6E 1507, operating from Surat to Dubai, made a precautionary landing in Ahmedabad due to a technical snag. While the aircraft is undergoing maintenance checks, another plane was arranged to ensure passengers reached their destination,” IndiGo said in a statement.

“We regret the inconvenience caused and provided meals and refreshments during the wait. At IndiGo, the safety and security of our customers and crew remain our top priority,” the airline spokesperson added.

The incident comes just a month after another IndiGo service, flight 6E 6271 from Delhi to Goa, had to make an emergency landing in Mumbai on July 15 following an engine failure. That aircraft landed safely at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.

Meanwhile, shares of InterGlobe Aviation, IndiGo’s parent company, closed at Rs 5,734 on Thursday, down Rs 316 or 5.22 per cent on the National Stock Exchange. The decline followed news of promoter Rakesh Gangwal’s family selling shares worth Rs 7,085 crore through a block deal, at an average price of Rs 5,830 apiece. (Source: IANS)