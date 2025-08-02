Honeywell Automation Shares Down 27% Over Past Year; Q1 Profit Falls 8.7%

MUMBAI— Shares of Honeywell Automation India Limited (HAIL) have declined 27.24% over the past year, dropping ₹14,692.35, according to official data released Saturday.

So far in 2025, the stock is down 6.89%, though it has gained a modest 2.95% over the past six months. On Friday, shares closed at ₹39,021.60 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), up ₹256.60 or 0.66% for the day.

The company also reported its first-quarter (Q1 FY26) results on Friday, posting an 8.7% year-on-year (YoY) decline in net profit to ₹124.6 crore for the April–June quarter, compared to ₹136.5 crore in Q1 FY25.

Despite the dip in profit, revenue from operations rose sharply by 23.2% to ₹1,183 crore from ₹960.4 crore a year earlier, as per the company’s regulatory filing.

However, increased costs weighed on profitability. Operating profit (EBITDA) fell 8.4% to ₹141.3 crore, and the EBITDA margin contracted to 11.9%, down from 16% in the same period last year.

Total expenses surged 28.79% to ₹1,056.9 crore in the June quarter. The cost of materials consumed soared 51.39% to ₹666.3 crore, while employee expenses rose 17.81% to ₹216.9 crore. Finance costs were ₹1.9 crore, depreciation and amortization expenses totaled ₹13.4 crore, and other expenses stood at ₹84 crore.

Honeywell Automation India delivers integrated automation and software solutions across sectors including industrial automation, building management, and advanced sensing technologies. Its offerings include distributed control systems (DCS), SCADA, and programmable logic controllers (PLCs) to optimize industrial operations. (Source: IANS)