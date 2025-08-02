Perplexity AI CEO: Comet Browser Could Fully Replace Recruiters, Admin Assistants

NEW DELHI— Aravind Srinivas, co-founder and CEO of Perplexity AI, has predicted that the company’s Comet browser could eventually eliminate the need for recruiters and administrative assistants in office settings.

Speaking on The Verge podcast, Srinivas said that Comet, when paired with advanced language models, can automate nearly all aspects of recruiting. With a single prompt, the browser can source candidates, initiate outreach, track responses, update spreadsheets, and even schedule interviews by syncing calendars and generating meeting briefs—essentially replacing a week’s worth of manual tasks.

“A recruiter’s week’s worth of work is just one prompt… It doesn’t even have to be a prompt — it should be proactive,” Srinivas said, adding that such automation could become widespread in the near future.

He also forecasted that AI agents will soon be capable of handling a wide range of administrative responsibilities, including scheduling, paperwork, and follow-ups, as language models continue to advance rapidly.

Currently, Comet is available to paying users, but Perplexity has begun rolling out limited access for free users. While the basic browser may become widely available, Srinivas said that premium agent-based features will likely remain behind a paywall.

More than just a browser, Comet integrates generative AI tools that can create graphics, draft text and emails, and even perform tasks such as booking tickets through websites. Srinivas has previously urged young professionals to adapt quickly to the AI-driven workplace or risk becoming obsolete. He emphasized that AI literacy will be a key factor in employability moving forward.

“Spend your time learning AI platforms—not endlessly scrolling Instagram,” he advised.

Perplexity AI recently raised new funding in a deal that valued the company at $18 billion. (Source: IANS)