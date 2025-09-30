Air India, Airbus Launch Pilot Training Center in Gurugram to Train 5,000 Pilots

GURUGRAM– Air India and Airbus have inaugurated a state-of-the-art pilot training center at the Air India Aviation Training Academy in Gurugram, aiming to train more than 5,000 new pilots over the next decade to meet India’s rapidly expanding aviation needs.

The facility, a 50:50 joint venture between Air India and Airbus, was opened by Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu in the presence of Christian Scherer, CEO of Commercial Aircraft at Airbus; Campbell Wilson, MD & CEO of Air India; and senior Tata Group executives.

Spanning 12,000 square meters, the training hub will feature 10 full-flight simulators (FFSs), advanced classrooms, and briefing rooms. It will provide training for Airbus A320 and A350 aircraft families and has received approvals from both India’s Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA).

Currently, two A320 simulators are operational. Six additional A320 simulators and two A350 simulators will be added in phases.

Airbus India and South Asia President Jurgen Westermeier said the center is a strategic investment in the future of Indian aviation. “India is a strategic powerhouse for Airbus, and this facility underscores our long-term commitment,” he said.

Air India CEO Campbell Wilson highlighted the airline’s aggressive expansion with 570 new aircraft on order. “This training center will be pivotal in upskilling pilots to support our transformation journey. It will strengthen self-reliance in Indian aviation while ensuring world-class training standards,” he added.

The Gurugram campus already hosts South Asia’s largest aviation training academy, established in 2024, which trains over 2,000 aviation professionals daily. In the coming years, the academy is expected to train more than 50,000 professionals, including pilots, cabin crew, engineers, and ground staff.

In addition, Air India is setting up South Asia’s largest flying training organization in Amravati, Maharashtra, which will graduate 180 commercial pilots annually. A Basic Maintenance Training Organization (BMTO) is also being developed near Air India’s upcoming MRO facility in Bengaluru, expected to be operational by FY27. (Source: IANS)