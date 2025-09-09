Apple Unveils Watch Series 11, Ultra 3, and AirPods Pro 3 With Groundbreaking Health Features

CUPERTINO, Calif.– Apple on Tuesday rolled out its latest wearables lineup, introducing the Watch Series 11, Watch Ultra 3, and AirPods Pro 3, each packed with advanced health, fitness, and connectivity upgrades.

The Apple Watch Series 11 is the thinnest model yet, offering 5G cellular connectivity, a tougher glass build, and live translation capabilities. In a first for Apple, the device can track long-term blood pressure trends, reviewing data over 30 days to help users identify signs of chronic hypertension. It also debuts a Sleep Score feature that analyzes sleep duration and stages to give users a clearer picture of their nightly rest. Apple says the Series 11 provides up to 24 hours of battery life and will be available in recycled aluminum and polished titanium finishes.

Apple also introduced the Watch Ultra 3, designed as a hybrid between a rugged sports watch, elegant smartwatch, and comprehensive health monitor. The Ultra 3 comes with the largest display ever on an Apple Watch, improved satellite communications for off-grid safety, and a powerful GPS system. Its battery lasts up to 42 hours on standard use, or 72 hours in Low Power Mode. A new Workout Buddy, powered by Apple Intelligence, adds interactive coaching to the Workout app.

“The Apple Watch Ultra is our most advanced watch yet, built to help users stay active, connected, and safe wherever they go,” said Eugene Kim, Apple’s vice president of Apple Watch Hardware Engineering.

The Watch Ultra 3 can run for 20 hours in Low Power Mode while continuously tracking heart rate and GPS. Fast charging provides up to 12 hours of use in just 15 minutes. Like the Series 11, it introduces hypertension notifications, alerting wearers to possible signs of high blood pressure.

Apple also refreshed its entry-level wearable, unveiling the new Watch SE. The updated SE incorporates the powerful S10 chip, 5G support, on-device Siri, and a stronger glass cover, making it one of the most affordable yet feature-rich options in the lineup.

Rounding out the announcements, Apple revealed AirPods Pro 3. The earbuds feature redesigned tips for a more secure fit, advanced Active Noise Cancellation that blocks twice as much sound as the previous model, and—for the first time—built-in heart rate sensing. Paired with the Fitness app on iPhone, the AirPods can now track more than 50 types of workouts. They also support live translation for face-to-face conversations across languages.

Pricing for the Apple Watch Series 11 starts at Rs 46,900 in India, while the Watch Ultra 3 begins at Rs 89,900, and the new Watch SE starts at Rs 25,900. AirPods Pro 3 are priced at Rs 25,900. All products are available for pre-order today and will be released on September 19. (Source: IANS)