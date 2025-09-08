Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds Meets Jaishankar to Boost India–U.S. Trade Ties

NEW DELHI– Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds met with India’s External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Monday to advance India–U.S. trade and economic cooperation.

Reynolds is leading an eight-day trade mission to India, accompanied by Iowa Economic Development Authority Director Debi Durham, Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig, and a delegation of agricultural and business leaders.

“Met Governor Iowa @KimReynoldsIA in New Delhi today. Discussed India–U.S. economic ties and its potential,” Jaishankar posted on X.

According to a statement from Reynolds’ office, the purpose of the visit is to strengthen ties and build on relationships established during her first trade mission to India in 2024.

“Our visit to India last year kicked off a number of relationships between Iowa and Indian businesses and trade associations and furthered conversations on investing in Iowa and market access for certain Iowa agricultural products,” Reynolds said. “I look forward to further solidifying those relationships and establishing new connections on which to build.”

During the trip, Reynolds and Naig were scheduled to speak at DialogueNEXT, a symposium presented by the World Food Prize Foundation. The delegation was also expected to attend a business panel hosted by the Sehgal Foundation, sign a partner state agreement with Maharashtra, and participate in roundtable discussions with the U.S.-India Business Council, the U.S. Soybean Export Council, and the U.S. Grains Council.

The Governor and her team were also slated to meet Indian industry leaders, as well as officials from the U.S. Embassy in New Delhi and the U.S. Consulate in Mumbai, alongside senior Indian government officials. (Source: IANS)