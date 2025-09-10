From One Lamp to Millions: Gautam Adani Hails Foundation’s Impact at Global Summit

AHMEDABAD– Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani praised his wife Dr. Priti Adani’s keynote at the Asian Venture Philanthropy Network (AVPN) summit in Hong Kong, calling it a reflection of the company’s decades-long commitment to social change.

Dr. Priti Adani, Chairperson of the Adani Foundation, urged global philanthropists to move beyond one-time acts of charity and instead embrace long-term, collaborative missions rooted in responsibility.

“From a single lamp lit in 1996 to 9.6 million lives touched annually, our journey is a testimony that if you sow in faith, wait for the rains, and nurture hope, impact inevitably follows,” Gautam Adani said in a post on X.

At the summit, Dr. Adani shared her personal journey — from practicing dentistry in Ahmedabad to dedicating herself fully to philanthropy alongside her husband. She recalled Gautam Adani’s early conviction that true development was measured not in what was built, but in what was sustained: schools, hospitals, and livelihoods that strengthen communities. That vision led to the creation of the Adani Foundation nearly three decades ago.

Since then, the Foundation has grown into one of India’s largest social impact organizations, supported by a $7 billion family pledge to philanthropy. Today, its programs span education, healthcare, sustainable livelihoods, nutrition, community infrastructure, and climate action, reaching 7,000 villages and more than 9.6 million people each year.

But Dr. Adani stressed that impact cannot be captured by numbers alone. The real measure of success, she argued, lies in the stories of individuals who benefit — and in ensuring those individuals become multipliers of change themselves.

“Philanthropy is about becoming co-builders rather than donors,” she told the audience. “It’s about uniting skills with values so that growth is not just about opportunity, but also about purpose.” (Source: IANS)