Samsung Biologics Secures $1.29 Billion Manufacturing Deal With U.S. Pharma Company

SEOUL– Samsung Biologics announced Tuesday it has signed a 1.8 trillion-won ($1.29 billion) contract to provide biopharmaceutical manufacturing services for a U.S.-based pharmaceutical company through 2029.

The deal brings the South Korean biotech giant’s total contract value this year to more than $3.6 billion, underscoring its growing influence as a global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO). The company did not disclose the name of its U.S. partner.

Samsung Biologics, which works with 17 of the world’s top 20 pharmaceutical firms, said it has been expanding its client base in Asia, Europe, and the United States while extending long-term partnerships to support the development of new therapies.

The company currently operates five large-scale plants in Songdo, west of Seoul, with three more scheduled for completion by 2032. Its existing facilities have a combined annual capacity of 784,000 liters, which will expand to 1.324 million liters once the new plants are fully operational — cementing its position as the world’s largest biologics manufacturer by capacity.

Financially, Samsung Biologics reported a net profit of 324.4 billion won ($235.1 million) in the April–June quarter, up 2 percent year-over-year but short of analyst expectations of 354.8 billion won, according to Yonhap Infomax. Operating profit climbed 9.5 percent to 475.6 billion won, while sales increased 11.5 percent to 1.28 trillion won.

For the first half of 2025, the company posted 2.59 trillion won in revenue and 962.3 billion won in operating profit, both higher than the same period last year. Management attributed the growth to steady operations at its first three plants and accelerated production at its newer Plant 4.

Samsung Biologics, the biopharmaceutical arm of the Samsung Group, has become a cornerstone of South Korea’s biotech industry and a key global player in contract drug manufacturing. (Source: IANS)