Google Rolls Out AI-Powered Search Mode in Hindi for Global Users

NEW DELHI– Google on Tuesday expanded its artificial intelligence–driven search experience by launching “AI Mode” in Hindi for users worldwide, marking a significant step in making its flagship product more accessible to non-English speakers.

Powered by a customized version of Gemini 2.5, the new feature allows users to ask longer, more nuanced questions in Hindi and receive personalized, context-aware answers. The AI mode is also multimodal, meaning queries can be made via text, voice, or images.

“We recently launched it in English in India and have received great feedback on its ability to handle complex queries. We’re thrilled to take the next step: starting today, we’re rolling out AI Mode in Hindi for users around the world,” Google said in a blog post.

The company highlighted that the mode is designed to simplify searches that traditionally require multiple queries. It can parse layered requests — for example, suggesting gardening options for aromatic, night-blooming flowers suited to a particular atmosphere — and deliver tailored results.

Hema Budhraju, vice president of product management for Search, said the update underscores Google’s efforts to integrate AI into everyday use. “AI is transforming Search to make it more useful and easier than ever to ask Google anything. We’re excited to bring AI mode to Hindi and look forward to seeing how people use it,” she said.

She added that expanding beyond translation requires a deeper understanding of local knowledge and context. “Gemini 2.5’s advanced multimodal and reasoning capabilities help us understand language better,” Budhraju explained.

According to Google, the rollout will provide Hindi-speaking users across the globe with a more personalized search experience, easier access to information, and a seamless way to explore topics in their preferred language. (Source: IANS)