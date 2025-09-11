Government Launches Rs 100 Crore Fund to Support Green Hydrogen Start-Ups

NEW DELHI– The Indian government has unveiled a Rs 100 crore ($12 million) fund to support start-ups developing green hydrogen technologies, in a bid to accelerate innovation and strengthen the country’s clean energy transition.

Union Minister for New and Renewable Energy Pralhad Joshi announced the initiative Thursday at the 1st Annual Green Hydrogen R&D Conference, organized by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) in New Delhi.

The scheme will provide up to Rs 5 crore ($600,000) per project for pilot efforts in hydrogen production, storage, transportation, and utilization. At the event, 25 start-ups showcased solutions ranging from electrolyser manufacturing and AI-driven optimization to biological hydrogen production.

“This initiative is about turning research into practical solutions that can power industries, clean cities, and create hundreds of thousands of new jobs across India,” Joshi said.

The program is part of the National Green Hydrogen Mission (NGHM), launched in 2023 with a budget of Rs 19,744 crore ($2.4 billion). The mission seeks to position India as a global hub for green hydrogen and its derivatives.

Joshi highlighted recent progress under the mission, including 23 R&D projects already funded in safety, biomass-based hydrogen production, and industrial applications. He also pointed to pilot projects such as hydrogen-powered buses, refueling stations, port-based hydrogen production at V.O. Chidambaranar Port, and initiatives in the steel and shipping sectors.

India has also achieved a record low price of Rs 49.75 per kilogram in its first green ammonia auction, down from Rs 100.28 per kilogram in 2024 — a milestone in improving cost competitiveness.

The minister stressed that large corporations and start-ups alike are investing heavily to build a full hydrogen value chain, creating jobs and boosting export potential. Under NGHM, India aims to produce 5 million metric tonnes of green hydrogen annually by 2030, add 125 gigawatts of renewable capacity, attract Rs 8 lakh crore ($96 billion) in investments, and cut 50 million tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions each year.

The two-day conference will feature expert panels, discussions, and a start-up expo, underscoring India’s ambition to become a global leader in the hydrogen economy. (Source: IANS)