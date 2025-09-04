Indian Startups Fast-Track ‘Aatmanirbhar Chips’ Under DLI Scheme

NEW DELHI– India’s domestic semiconductor ecosystem is gaining momentum under the government’s Design Linked Incentive (DLI) Scheme, with 23 chip design projects sanctioned so far and 72 companies now equipped with industry-grade Electronic Design Automation (EDA) tools, the Ministry of Electronics and IT said on Thursday.

The progress was showcased at Semicon India 2025 in New Delhi, where startups unveiled new roadmaps reflecting India’s growing strength in chip design and intellectual property creation.

InCore Semiconductors, founded by the team behind India’s first open-source SHAKTI RISC-V processors, launched a System-on-Chip (SoC) Generator Platform that slashes chip design time from months to minutes. The automated platform reduces costs, accelerates innovation cycles, and lowers design risks. A test chip fabricated on TSMC’s 40nm process node featured six heterogeneous RISC-V cores, a custom Network-on-Chip with protocol bridging, multiple integrated peripherals, and a complete software stack, including a Real Time Operating System (RTOS).

Another startup, Aheesa Digital Innovations, will roll out its indigenously designed SoC and reference platforms by early 2026, targeting OEMs and ODMs building custom networking and broadband solutions.

Four other Indian firms—3rdiTech, Netrasemi, BigEndian Semiconductors, and Mindgrove Technologies—are developing homegrown SoC solutions for surveillance systems, CCTV cameras, and other critical applications, the ministry said.

On the second day of the Semicon event, Prime Minister Narendra Modi toured the exhibition stalls, accompanied by Electronics and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Minister of State Jitin Prasada. Modi highlighted the crucial role of startups in advancing India’s semiconductor ambitions and emphasized the need for strong indigenous intellectual property. (Source: IANS)