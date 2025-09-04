India’s Internet Subscribers Crossed 1 Billion Mark in June, Broadband Drives Growth

NEW DELHI– India’s internet subscriber base crossed the 1 billion milestone by June 30, 2025, reaching 1,002.85 million, up 3.48 per cent from March, according to new data released by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI).

Of the total, 4.47 crore users were on wired internet connections, while a vast majority—95.81 crore—subscribed via wireless services. Broadband subscribers grew 3.77 per cent to 979.71 million, while narrowband connections dropped to 23.14 million.

Overall telephone subscribers stood at 1,218.36 million, a 1.46 per cent increase from the previous quarter, lifting India’s tele-density to 86.09 per cent from 85.04 per cent.

Urban areas accounted for about 57.94 crore internet subscribers, while rural regions followed closely with 42.33 crore, the report showed.

The monthly Average Revenue per User (ARPU) for wireless services was reported at Rs 186.62, with average monthly Minutes of Usage (MOU) per subscriber at 16.76 hours.

The telecom sector’s gross revenue reached Rs 96,646 crore, down 1.63 per cent from the previous quarter but 12.34 per cent higher year-on-year. Adjusted gross revenue climbed 2.65 per cent to Rs 81,325 crore, with access services contributing 83.62 per cent of the total.

Licence fees rose 2.63 per cent to Rs 6,506 crore, while pass-through charges dropped sharply by 19.45 per cent to Rs 10,457 crore.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) has permitted 912 private satellite TV channels for uplinking, downlinking, or both. As of June 30, 2025, 902 satellite TV channels were available for downlinking in India, including 333 pay TV channels. (Source: IANS)