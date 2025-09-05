Indore-Bound Air India Express Flight Lands Safely After Mid-Air Engine Issue

NEW DELHI– An Air India Express flight from Delhi to Indore landed safely on Friday after the crew reported an engine fault mid-air, prompting an urgent call to air traffic control.

Flight IX 1028, carrying 161 passengers, encountered a suspected oil filter problem during its descent into Indore, officials said. The pilots issued a “PAN-PAN” alert — an internationally recognized signal for urgent but non-life-threatening situations — before following protocol and preparing for a precautionary landing.

The aircraft touched down at Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport with a delay of about 20 minutes.

“Due to a suspected oil filter issue during descent into Indore, following standard operating procedures, the crew landed safely. Our pilots are well trained to carry out such precautionary measures,” an Air India Express spokesperson said in a statement.

The airline confirmed that all passengers and crew members were unharmed. “The crew of this plane with flight number IX 1028 and all passengers on board are completely safe,” the spokesperson added.

The incident marks the second mid-air scare involving Indian carriers in recent weeks. An IndiGo flight from Delhi to Goa was forced to make an emergency landing in Mumbai after an engine issue, while on July 19, an Air India Express service to Phuket returned to Hyderabad shortly after takeoff due to a technical fault.

Air India Express, which operates Boeing 737 Max aircraft on both domestic and international routes, emphasized that passenger safety remains its top priority. (Source: IANS)