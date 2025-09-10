Markets Close Higher on Optimism Over U.S.–India Trade Talks

MUMBAI– Indian equity benchmarks ended Wednesday’s session on a strong note, lifted by optimism around U.S.–India trade negotiations and expectations of gains from GST rationalisation.

The Sensex closed at 81,425.15, up 323 points or 0.43 percent. The 30-share index opened higher at 81,504.36 compared to the previous close of 81,101.32, supported by buying in IT and FMCG stocks. It touched an intraday peak of 81,643.88.

The Nifty finished at 24,973.10, advancing 104.50 points or 0.42 percent.

“Renewed optimism around ongoing trade negotiations between India and the U.S. lifted market sentiment. Anticipation of stronger H2 FY26 earnings, driven by GST rationalisation and the benefits of monetary easing, is providing resilience to valuations,” analysts said.

IT stocks led the rally on hopes of a potential U.S. Federal Reserve rate cut next week and a rebound in technology spending. Market participants remained focused on progress in trade talks between New Delhi and Washington for cues on tariff resolutions.

Top gainers from the Sensex basket included BEL, HCL Tech, Bajaj Finance, Axis Bank, TCS, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, SBI, L&T, Adani Ports, ITC, Bajaj Finserv, and Kotak Bank. Losers included Mahindra & Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, Ultratech Cement, NTPC, and PowerGrid.

Most sectoral indices also ended in positive territory. Nifty Fin Services gained 161.80 points or 0.62 percent, Nifty Bank rose 319 points or 0.59 percent, Nifty FMCG advanced 359 points or 0.64 percent, and Nifty IT surged 927 points or 2.63 percent. Nifty Auto slipped 348.55 points or 1.28 percent on profit booking.

The broader market echoed the upbeat trend. Nifty Smallcap 100 added 130 points or 0.73 percent, Nifty Midcap 100 rose 535 points or 0.93 percent, and Nifty 100 gained 319 points or 0.59 percent. (Source: IANS)