Air India Cancels Kathmandu Flights as Unrest Shuts Down Airport

NEW DELHI– Air India cancelled all flights to and from Kathmandu on Wednesday as Nepal’s capital remained shut down amid violent unrest that has plunged the country into crisis.

“We are closely monitoring the situation and will share further updates. At Air India, the safety of our passengers and crew remains top priority,” the airline said in a statement.

The cancellations follow similar moves by both Air India and IndiGo on Tuesday, after large-scale protests erupted in Kathmandu. Demonstrations intensified following the killing of 19 people, including schoolchildren, in police firing. More than 200 others were injured.

Air India confirmed that services on its Delhi–Kathmandu–Delhi routes — including flights AI2231/2232, AI2219/2220, AI217/218, and AI211/212 — have been suspended. IndiGo also announced that all operations to and from Kathmandu are halted until further notice, citing the airport’s closure.

“If your travel is impacted, you may conveniently opt for an alternate flight or claim a refund by visiting our website,” IndiGo said in a statement posted on X. The carrier added it is coordinating with authorities to resume services “at the earliest” and urged passengers to monitor official channels for updates.

The unrest in Nepal escalated after Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli resigned and fled the country as Gen-Z-led protests over corruption and restrictions on social media turned violent. Protesters stormed and set fire to the parliament building in Baneshwor on Tuesday, following failed attempts a day earlier. They also targeted Singh Durbar, the government’s main administrative complex, torching its main gate.

India’s government said it is “closely monitoring” the rapidly deteriorating situation in the neighboring Himalayan nation. (Source: IANS)