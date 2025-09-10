Report: 82% of Indian Travelers Chose E-Visas in 2025

NEW DELHI– A growing majority of Indian travelers are opting for electronic visas, with 82 percent of applications processed digitally in 2025, up from 79 percent the previous year, according to a report released Wednesday by visa platform Atlys.

The study highlighted the expanding list of destinations offering simplified digital entry for Indians, with the UAE, Vietnam, Indonesia, Hong Kong, and Egypt ranking among the top e-visa choices this year.

“Indian travellers increasingly value speed and certainty, and e-visas deliver both. The ability to apply online and receive approvals quickly has made last-minute and short-haul trips far more feasible,” said Mohak Nahta, Founder and CEO of Atlys. He added that countries adopting digital visa systems are already seeing higher visitor numbers from India.

Over 50 countries across Asia, Africa, Europe, Oceania, and Latin America now offer e-visas or electronic travel authorisations (eTAs) to Indian passport holders. Sri Lanka recorded the sharpest rise in demand, with applications up nearly sevenfold in 2025 compared to 2024, while Georgia saw a 2.6-fold increase.

Asian nations continue to lead in digital access, with Sri Lanka, Vietnam, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, and Indonesia providing e-visas that allow stays ranging from 14 to 90 days. Vietnam permits 30-day stays on e-visas valid for 90 days.

Africa has also expanded its offerings, with Egypt, Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda, and Morocco allowing digital entry for stays between 30 and 90 days. In Europe, Albania, Moldova, and Russia have joined the list of e-visa providers.

Meanwhile, the Caribbean and Latin America are embracing the trend, with Cuba, Suriname, Colombia, and the Bahamas rolling out online systems. Australia and New Zealand continue to streamline digital travel authorisations in Oceania.

The report noted that the rapid adoption of e-visas underscores how governments are aligning with traveler demand for convenience while also boosting tourism inflows from India. (Source: IANS)