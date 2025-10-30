Alphabet’s revenue crosses $100 billion for first time, Gemini tops 650 million monthly active users

NEW DELHI– Alphabet Inc., the parent company of Google, reported its first-ever $100 billion quarter, driven by strong double-digit growth across its core businesses including Search, Cloud, and YouTube.

During Alphabet’s Q3 2025 earnings call, CEO Sundar Pichai announced that the Gemini app has surpassed 650 million monthly active users, with user queries tripling since the previous quarter.

“Cloud had another great quarter of accelerating growth with AI revenue as a key driver. The cloud backlog grew 46 percent quarter-over-quarter to $155 billion. And we crossed $300 million in paid subscriptions, led by growth in Google One and YouTube Premium,” Pichai said.

He added that AI Mode, launched globally in 40 languages, now boasts over 75 million daily active users. The company also rolled out 100 product enhancements in the quarter, with AI Mode contributing significantly to overall query growth in Google Search.

Alphabet’s first-party AI models now process roughly 7 billion tokens per minute through a direct API used by customers. “We are scaling the most advanced chips in our data centers, including GPUs from our partner NVIDIA, as well as our own purpose-built TPUs,” Pichai said.

Philipp Schindler, Senior Vice President and Chief Business Officer of Google, reported that Google Services revenue reached $87 billion for the quarter, marking a 14 percent year-over-year increase. The growth was fueled by strong momentum in Search and YouTube, partially offset by a decline in network revenues.

Google Search revenue rose 15 percent year-over-year, driven by gains across all major verticals, particularly retail and financial services. YouTube advertising revenue also grew 15 percent, showing broad-based performance across categories.

Schindler noted that Google’s ongoing investments in AI-powered features, including AI Overviews and AI Mode, are boosting both overall and commercial query volumes, opening new opportunities for monetization. (Source: IANS)