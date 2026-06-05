Uber launches in Nepal, expands South Asia presence

Kathmandu — Uber officially launched its services in Nepal on Friday, marking the U.S.-based ride-hailing company’s entry into the country’s increasingly competitive mobility market.

The company began trial operations in the Kathmandu Valley last month and formally announced the launch at an event in Kathmandu.

Nepal becomes Uber’s 11th market in the Asia-Pacific region and its first new South Asian market in a decade, underscoring the region’s importance to the company’s global growth strategy.

Uber enters a market where ride-hailing platforms such as Pathao, InDrive and Yango are already widely used, along with several smaller service providers.

Dominic Taylor, regional general manager for rides in APAC at Uber, said the company expects to have a competitive advantage in Nepal because of its global brand recognition.

“International travellers landing at Tribhuvan International Airport will be able to use Uber services to reach their hotels,” Taylor said.

He described Nepal as a vibrant and fast-growing market shaped by rising digital adoption, urban mobility needs and a strong tourism economy.

“As Uber’s first new South Asia market launch in a decade, Nepal represents an important milestone in our growth journey. We look forward to becoming part of Nepal’s mobility story and supporting the evolving needs of riders, drivers and visitors in the market,” he said.

Chelan Bliss, acting deputy chief of mission at the U.S. Embassy in Nepal, said Uber’s launch reflected confidence in Nepal’s growth.

“As Nepal continues to embrace digital transformation, US companies like Uber are helping expand consumer choice, support innovation, and create new economic opportunities for Nepal. The United States is proud to support Nepal’s digital growth and the expansion of US business engagement in Nepal,” she said.

Uber said its services in Nepal include Uber Go and Uber Comfort in the four-wheeler category and Uber Bike in the two-wheeler category, giving riders “simple, reliable and convenient” options to travel across the city.

Nepal joins Uber’s global network, which spans more than 70 countries. The company already has an extensive presence in India, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

“Whether commuting across Kathmandu or travelling internationally, riders can rely on one familiar app to move seamlessly across cities, countries and now destinations like Nepal,” the company said.

Uber is currently operating in Nepal through fleet partners.

“We are also working to set up a company here in Nepal,” Taylor said. (Source: IANS)