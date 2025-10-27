Electronics Set to Become India’s Second-Largest Export Category, Says Vaishnaw

NEW DELHI– India’s electronics exports are on track to become the country’s second-largest export category, Union Minister for Electronics and IT Ashwini Vaishnaw said Monday, highlighting the sector’s rapid growth under the government’s Make in India initiative.

Sharing an update on social media platform X, Vaishnaw wrote, “Make in India impact! Electronics become the country’s third largest and fastest-growing export category in the first six months of FY26. On course to be the second largest exported item.”

Government data show that electronics exports surged 42 percent year-on-year to $22.2 billion in the first half of fiscal 2026 (H1 FY26), with nearly half of that value driven by Apple iPhone shipments. The category has climbed from seventh place in FY22 to third this year.

Overall, India’s exports grew 5.19 percent between April and August 2025, reaching $346.1 billion compared to $329.03 billion in the same period last year, despite a sluggish global trade environment. The country’s 2024 export growth of 7.1 percent had already outpaced the global average of 2.5 percent, according to World Bank data.

Electronic goods have been the standout performer, with exports rising 40.6 percent and adding $5.5 billion in value compared to the previous year. This growth reflects the success of the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) and Make in India schemes, which have helped transform India from a net importer to a net exporter of smartphones.

Smartphone exports alone topped Rs 1 lakh crore in the first five months of FY26, marking a 55 percent year-on-year increase. In September, India’s smartphone exports reached an estimated $1.8 billion—up more than 95 percent from the same month last year. (Source: IANS)