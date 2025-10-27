Sensex, Nifty Rise as U.S.-China Trade Optimism Lifts Investor Mood

MUMBAI, India — Indian equities opened the week on a strong note Monday, climbing after a brief pause in the previous session as renewed optimism over a potential U.S.-China trade deal lifted global sentiment.

The benchmark Sensex jumped 566.96 points, or 0.67 percent, to close at 84,778.84, while the Nifty gained 170.9 points, or 0.67 percent, to finish at 25,966.05.

Analysts said the Nifty began on a firm footing and moved largely sideways ahead of the NSE derivatives expiry, maintaining momentum above key breakout levels. “Support is placed at 25,700, below which weakness might emerge. Resistance is seen at 26,000, and a close above this level could spark a rally toward 26,500 in the short term,” they noted.

Investor sentiment improved sharply after U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessen said on Sunday that President Trump’s proposed 100 percent tariffs on Chinese goods were “off the table.” Reports that China may boost soybean imports and delay restrictions on rare earth exports further strengthened risk appetite.

Adding to the optimism, softer-than-expected U.S. inflation data reinforced expectations of two more interest rate cuts in 2025, encouraging global equity inflows.

Among the top performers on the Sensex were Bharti Airtel, State Bank of India, and Eternal, each rising more than 2 percent. Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bharat Electronics, Infosys, and Bajaj Finance were among the main laggards.

Broader markets also gained ground, with the Nifty MidCap index up 0.93 percent and the Nifty SmallCap index advancing 0.82 percent. Sectoral indices for PSU Bank, Realty, Metal, and Oil & Gas all rose over 1 percent, while Media and Pharma stocks saw mild profit-taking. (Source: IANS)