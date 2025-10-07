Haryana CM Meets Top Japanese Investors in Tokyo to Boost Industrial Ties

Tokyo– Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday met with senior executives from some of Japan’s top corporations in Tokyo, seeking to deepen investment ties and attract new manufacturing projects to the northern Indian state.

During a series of one-on-one meetings, Saini held detailed discussions with representatives from Aisin, Air Water, TASI, Nambu, Denso, Sojitz, Nissin Foods, Kawakin Holdings, Toppan, TDK Corporation, and Seiren Corporation. The talks focused on potential greenfield investments in sectors such as automotive, electronics, precision engineering, metalworking, and processed foods.

“These projects are expected to strengthen Haryana’s manufacturing ecosystem and create significant employment opportunities,” the Indian Embassy in Tokyo said in a post on X. “Meaningful discussions were held on enhancing Small and Medium Enterprise (SME) engagement and technological collaboration. The Haryana government showcased its Model Industrial Township policy and encouraged Japanese companies to invest in Haryana.”

The visit is part of Saini’s efforts to build on Haryana’s growing appeal as an investment destination, particularly for Japanese firms already active in Gurugram, Manesar, and other industrial hubs.

On Monday, the Chief Minister joined Tatsuya Maruyama, Governor of Shimane Prefecture; Hajime Ikeda, Speaker of the Shimane Prefecture Assembly; and R. Madhu Sudan, Charge d’Affaires at the Indian Embassy in Tokyo, for an event titled “India–Japan Partnership: Shimane–Haryana.” The gathering, hosted at the Embassy of India, aimed to strengthen regional cooperation and cultural exchange between the two countries.

Saini and his delegation later traveled from Tokyo to Osaka aboard the famed Shinkansen bullet train, recognized worldwide for its speed and reliability. He noted that India’s own high-speed rail corridor between Mumbai and Ahmedabad, being developed under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, draws inspiration from Japan’s technological expertise.

The Chief Minister also took part in the International Geeta Mahotsav celebration organized by the Indian Embassy, joining members of the Indian community in Japan.

“Participated in the Gita Mahotsav celebrations, a grand event showcasing the rich tapestry of religion, culture, art, and heritage,” Saini wrote on X. “The enthusiastic participation of the Indian diaspora and international devotees reflected the timeless relevance of the Bhagavad Gita and reaffirmed Haryana’s position as a beacon of spiritual and cultural heritage on the global stage.” (Source: IANS)