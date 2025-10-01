India added more than 1 billionaire every week in 2025: Hurun Report

New Delhi– India’s billionaire club is expanding at an unprecedented pace, with the country adding more than one new billionaire every week this year, according to the M3M Hurun India Rich List 2025 released on Wednesday.

India now boasts 350 billionaires — six times higher than when the list debuted 13 years ago. The 14th edition of the list features 1,687 individuals with a net worth of over Rs 1,000 crore.

This year saw 284 new entrants, taking the total up by 148 from last year and by 859 over the past five years. Collectively, the listers added wealth at the rate of Rs 1,991 crore every day, the report noted.

The combined wealth of individuals on the list reached Rs 167 lakh crore, a 5 percent increase from last year. To put it in perspective, this figure exceeds Spain’s GDP and equals nearly half of India’s GDP.

Despite the surge in overall wealth, the average wealth per person slipped slightly to Rs 9,850 crore from Rs 10,320 crore last year, reflecting the impact of global tariffs and geopolitical uncertainty.

India’s top 10 richest individuals grew wealthier and younger. The entry threshold for the top 10 rose to Rs 1.83 lakh crore, up from Rs 1.63 lakh crore last year, while their average age dropped to 69, three years younger than before. Collectively, the top 10 control wealth equal to 28 percent of the rest of the entire list.

Startups emerged as a key driver of new wealth creation, with 97 startup founders making it to the 2025 rankings. Of these, 46 are new entrants, including 12 from listed startups. Notably, 74 percent of the new names are self-made entrepreneurs, reflecting India’s increasing shift toward wealth generation beyond traditional industries.

Pharmaceuticals led sectoral representation with 137 individuals, followed by industrial products (132) and chemicals & petrochemicals (125).

On the city front, Mumbai continued to dominate with 451 individuals, followed by New Delhi (223) and Bengaluru (116). Women also saw record representation, with 101 entrants, including 26 dollar billionaires.

The average age of the listers remained at 65 for both men and women. The report also highlighted a younger trend, with 20 individuals born in the 1990s now joining India’s wealthiest ranks. (Source: IANS)