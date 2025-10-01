First ‘Made in India’ Airbus H125 helicopter expected in early 2027

New Delhi– The first ‘Made in India’ Airbus H125 helicopter is expected to roll out in early 2027, with availability for export to South Asian markets as well, officials announced on Wednesday.

The helicopter will be produced at India’s first private-sector helicopter Final Assembly Line (FAL), to be set up by Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL) in Vemagal, Karnataka. The facility marks a significant step in unlocking the rotorcraft market’s potential across South Asia.

“India is an ideal helicopter country. A ‘Made in India’ helicopter will help develop this market and position helicopters as an essential tool for nation-building,” said Jurgen Westermeier, President and Managing Director of Airbus India and South Asia. “We are extremely glad to be adding this new chapter to our multi-faceted relationship with our trusted partners Tata.”

The H125 is expected to play a critical role in developing both civil and para-public markets, while also addressing the Indian armed forces’ demand for a light multi-role helicopter, particularly suited for operations along the Himalayan frontiers. Plans also include a military variant, the H125M, to be manufactured in India with a high degree of indigenization.

“Tata Advanced Systems is proud to be the first private sector company in India to build helicopters. This will bolster both civil and defence requirements. This is our second FAL in collaboration with Airbus and further reinforces the partnership between Tata and Airbus for India,” said Sukaran Singh, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Tata Advanced Systems Limited.

Singh added that TASL is already well-positioned in the Indian aerospace sector, with the capability to manufacture and deliver both fixed-wing aircraft and helicopters for national requirements.

The ‘Made in India’ H125 helicopters are expected to serve a wide range of needs, from emergency medical services and disaster relief to tourism and law enforcement, in addition to bolstering defence preparedness. (Source: IANS)