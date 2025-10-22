IndiGo Kolkata–Srinagar Flight Makes Emergency Landing in Varanasi After Mid-Air Glitch

NEW DELHI– An IndiGo flight traveling from Kolkata to Srinagar made an emergency landing at Varanasi’s Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport on Wednesday after a technical issue was detected mid-air, the airline said.

Flight 6E-6961, carrying 166 passengers and crew members, landed safely, and all passengers were evacuated without incident. IndiGo confirmed that the aircraft was grounded for inspection and that an alternate plane was arranged to complete the journey.

“On October 22, 2025, IndiGo flight 6E 6961, operating from Kolkata to Srinagar, made a precautionary landing at Varanasi Airport due to a suspected technical issue. As a safety measure, the aircraft has been grounded for necessary checks, and an alternate aircraft has been arranged to continue the journey,” an IndiGo spokesperson said.

“At IndiGo, the safety of our passengers, crew, and aircraft is our top priority. We appreciate our customers’ patience and cooperation as our teams work to minimize any inconvenience,” the spokesperson added.

The incident follows a series of recent precautionary landings involving IndiGo aircraft. Last month, a Delhi-bound IndiGo flight carrying over 150 passengers aborted takeoff at Lucknow airport after pilots detected a technical fault. Witnesses described tense moments as the plane accelerated before stopping abruptly, though no injuries were reported.

Just a week earlier, another IndiGo aircraft flying from Kochi to Abu Dhabi was forced to return to Kochi shortly after takeoff due to a similar issue. That plane, carrying more than 180 passengers, also landed safely, and a replacement aircraft was dispatched to continue the trip. (Source: IANS)