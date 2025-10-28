OpenAI to Offer One Year of Free ChatGPT Go Access in India Starting November 4

NEW DELHI, India — OpenAI announced on Tuesday that it will provide free access to ChatGPT Go for one year to all users in India who register during a special promotional period beginning November 4.

The offer coincides with OpenAI’s first DevDay Exchange event in Bengaluru, scheduled for the same day, underscoring the company’s growing focus on India as a key global market for artificial intelligence adoption.

ChatGPT Go, OpenAI’s recently launched subscription plan, offers users access to advanced features such as higher message limits, more powerful image generation, longer memory, and expanded file-upload capacity — all powered by the company’s latest GPT-5 model.

Initially launched in India in August, the plan was introduced in response to user demand for a more affordable way to access ChatGPT’s premium tools. Within a month of rollout, paid ChatGPT subscriptions in India more than doubled, prompting OpenAI to expand ChatGPT Go to nearly 90 countries.

India has since become ChatGPT’s second-largest and fastest-growing market, with millions of students, professionals, and developers using the platform daily to learn new skills, explore creative ideas, and build AI-driven projects.

The new offer reflects OpenAI’s continued “India-first” strategy and aligns with the government’s IndiaAI Mission, which aims to broaden access to artificial intelligence and promote innovation across the nation. The company is also collaborating with educational platforms, civil society organizations, and government programs to make AI tools more inclusive and widely available.

Existing ChatGPT Go subscribers in India will also qualify for the free 12-month access, with additional details expected soon.

Nick Turley, Vice President and Head of ChatGPT, said the initiative was inspired by India’s enthusiastic user base. “Ahead of our first DevDay Exchange event in India, we’re making ChatGPT Go freely available for a year to help more people across India easily access and benefit from advanced AI. We’re excited to see the amazing things our users will build, learn, and achieve with these tools,” he said. (Source: IANS)