Amazon to Cut 30,000 Corporate Jobs as Part of Major Cost-Reduction Drive

NEW DELHI, India — Amazon is set to lay off about 30,000 corporate employees beginning Tuesday, marking one of the company’s largest job reductions in recent years, according to multiple reports.

While the company has not issued an official statement, reports indicate that the layoffs are part of an effort to reduce costs and address over-hiring that occurred during the surge in demand throughout the Covid-19 pandemic. Affected employees were expected to receive email notifications starting Tuesday morning, U.S. time, Reuters reported.

Amazon currently employs more than 1.54 million people worldwide, including warehouse and logistics workers. The company has already eliminated over 27,000 positions since 2022 through a series of smaller layoffs.

The latest cuts are expected to affect several major divisions, including Human Resources—known internally as People Experience and Technology—Amazon Web Services (AWS), and its devices and services units.

The move follows a Fortune report suggesting that Amazon plans to reduce up to 15 percent of its HR workforce, with additional cuts anticipated across other business areas. The layoffs are part of CEO Andy Jassy’s ongoing cost-cutting initiative to “remove layers and flatten organizations” in order to make the company more efficient and adaptable.

According to Layoffs.fyi, which tracks job cuts across the technology sector, this round would represent the largest single wave of layoffs at a major tech firm since 2020.

The broader tech industry continues to see widespread workforce reductions. More than 200 technology companies have laid off roughly 98,000 employees so far this year. Microsoft has cut 15,000 roles in 2025, Meta recently dismissed 600 employees from its AI division, Google has eliminated more than 100 positions in its cloud design team, and Intel leads the year with 22,000 job cuts. Salesforce has also cited artificial intelligence-driven restructuring as a reason behind its recent layoffs. (Source: IANS)