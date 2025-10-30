Reliance partners Google to accelerate India’s AI revolution

NEW DELHI– Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) on Thursday announced a sweeping strategic partnership with Google through its artificial intelligence arm, Reliance Intelligence Limited, to fast-track AI adoption across India.

As part of the collaboration, Google and Reliance Intelligence will roll out Google’s AI Pro plan featuring the latest Gemini version to eligible Jio users free of charge for 18 months. The offer includes access to the advanced Gemini 2.5 Pro model within the Gemini app, expanded limits for generating images and videos using Google’s Nano Banana and Veo 3.1 models, extended Notebook LM access for research, 2 TB of cloud storage, and more.

Valued at Rs 35,100, the offer can be activated through the MyJio app. According to Reliance, the rollout will begin with 18- to 25-year-old users on unlimited 5G plans and will soon extend to all Jio customers nationwide.

“Reflecting Jio’s commitment to empowering India’s youth, the rollout will commence with early access for 18- to 25-year-old users on unlimited 5G plans and will swiftly expand to include every Jio customer nationwide in the shortest time possible,” the company said.

The partnership also aims to develop AI-powered local experiences tailored to India’s vast cultural and linguistic diversity. Combining Reliance’s scale and ecosystem reach with Google’s world-class AI capabilities, the collaboration is set to benefit consumers, enterprises, and developers alike.

“Reliance Intelligence aims to make intelligence services accessible to 1.45 billion Indians. Through our collaboration with strategic and long-term partners like Google, we aim to make India not just AI-enabled but AI-empowered — where every citizen and enterprise can harness intelligent tools to create, innovate and grow,” said Mukesh Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Industries Limited.

Reliance also announced a partnership with Google Cloud to expand access to Google’s advanced AI hardware accelerators, Tensor Processing Units (TPUs), allowing more organizations to train and deploy large-scale AI models efficiently. The partnership will support faster inferencing and accelerate the development of India’s AI ecosystem.

In addition, Reliance Intelligence will serve as a strategic go-to-market partner for Google Cloud, helping drive the adoption of Gemini Enterprise across Indian businesses.

“Reliance is a longstanding partner in Google’s goal of advancing India’s digital future — together we’ve brought affordable internet access and smartphones to millions,” said Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google and Alphabet. “Now, we are bringing this collaboration into the AI era. Today’s announcement will put Google’s cutting-edge AI tools in the hands of consumers, businesses, and India’s vibrant developer community.” (Source: IANS)