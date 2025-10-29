Nvidia Becomes World’s First $5 Trillion Company as AI Demand Soars

MUMBAI– Nvidia Corporation on Wednesday became the world’s first company to cross the $5 trillion market capitalization mark, as its shares rose more than 3 percent at market open, solidifying its status as the biggest winner of the global artificial intelligence (AI) boom.

The surge came a day after the stock gained 5 percent, continuing its powerful rally fueled by extraordinary demand for AI processors and mounting optimism over new strategic partnerships and global expansion.

Investor confidence received an additional lift after U.S. President Donald Trump said he would meet Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang to discuss the company’s next-generation Blackwell AI processors ahead of a planned meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping. The comments sparked hopes of a potential easing of U.S. restrictions on Nvidia’s chip exports to China, one of its most lucrative markets.

The milestone marks a new peak in Nvidia’s meteoric rise as the cornerstone of the AI revolution, with its advanced graphics processing units (GPUs) driving innovations in data centers, autonomous vehicles, and large-scale AI models.

Nvidia’s market cap crossed the $5 trillion threshold just four months after it surpassed $4 trillion, propelled by record chip orders and a steady stream of high-profile collaborations.

Adding to investor enthusiasm, CEO Jensen Huang recently disclosed $500 billion worth of new chip orders spanning enterprise and government clients. The company also announced several landmark partnerships, including a collaboration with Uber to develop autonomous robotaxis, a $1 billion investment in Nokia to accelerate 6G research, and a $100 billion joint initiative with OpenAI to build next-generation AI data centers capable of powering future ChatGPT models.

In another major development, Nvidia is partnering with the U.S. Department of Energy to construct seven state-of-the-art AI supercomputers, reinforcing its dominance in high-performance and cloud-based computing infrastructure.

The company’s continued growth underscores the transformative impact of AI on global technology markets, with Nvidia standing at the center of a trillion-dollar shift shaping the future of computing. (Source: IANS)