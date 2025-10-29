Sanofi India Q2 Profit Slips 7.9 Percent as Revenue Declines Over 9 Percent

MUMBAI– Sanofi India Limited reported a 7.9 percent drop in net profit for the second quarter ended September 30, 2025, as lower sales offset gains from improved operational efficiency and cost management.

The company’s profit fell to Rs 76 crore, down from Rs 82 crore in the same period last year, according to a stock exchange filing. Revenue from operations declined 9.3 percent to Rs 475.4 crore from Rs 524 crore a year earlier.

Despite the weaker topline, Sanofi India posted a 12 percent increase in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), which rose to Rs 134 crore. The company’s operating margin expanded to 28 percent from 23 percent last year, reflecting stronger cost control and a favorable product mix.

Sanofi India, the domestic arm of French pharmaceutical major Sanofi SA, continues to focus on its core therapeutic areas—particularly diabetes and cardiovascular treatments—as part of its ongoing business realignment in India.

Alongside the quarterly results, the company’s board declared an interim dividend of Rs 75 per share for the financial year 2024–25, with November 7 set as the record date.

Sanofi India also announced the appointment of Deepak Arora as its new Managing Director for a three-year term beginning October 27. “In this role, Deepak will define and drive the strategic vision for India in alignment with Sanofi’s global strategy,” the company said. “He will also spearhead strategic priorities to accelerate innovation and agility throughout the organization while fostering operational excellence across all functions.”

Arora, a veteran of more than three decades in the global pharmaceutical industry with experience across North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, succeeds Rachid Ayari. Ayari, who served as Interim Managing Director, will continue as Whole-time Director and Chief Financial Officer.

Following the announcements, Sanofi India’s shares were little changed, closing at Rs 4,747 on Wednesday. The stock has risen roughly 22 percent so far this year, even as the Nifty Pharma index has slipped about 4.5 percent over the same period. (Source: IANS)