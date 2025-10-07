Sensex Rises 136 Points, Nifty Closes Above 25,100 as Banking Stocks Lead Gains

Mumbai– Indian equity markets extended their winning streak for a fourth straight session on Tuesday, buoyed by strong buying in heavyweight banking and telecom stocks including ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, and Bharti Airtel.

The Sensex climbed 136 points, or 0.17 percent, to close at 81,926, while the Nifty advanced 30.65 points, or 0.12 percent, to finish at 25,108.3.

“Nifty continues to remain in an uptrend, holding firm above the key 25,000 level. The broader sentiment is constructive, with investors showing consistent buying interest on dips,” market experts said.

Analysts noted that the immediate resistance lies between 25,100 and 25,220. “A breakout and sustained move above this range could trigger the next leg of gains,” they said. “Failure to cross this level may result in a mild pullback toward 25,000, which is likely to attract renewed buying interest.”

Broader market indices also showed resilience, with the Nifty Midcap 100 gaining 0.47 percent and the Nifty Smallcap 100 up 0.31 percent, signaling continued optimism beyond large-cap stocks.

Among sectors, real estate led the rally, with the Nifty Realty index rising 1.09 percent. Strong buying was also seen in oil and gas, pharmaceuticals, consumer durables, healthcare, banking, auto, and energy stocks.

However, FMCG, PSU bank, media, metal, and IT sectors saw mild selling pressure and ended the session lower.

Analysts attributed the ongoing uptrend to sustained buying in key index heavyweights and improving investor sentiment, even as caution persists ahead of the quarterly earnings season and global market signals.

“After three consecutive confident closings, Nifty faced selling pressure near its resistance zone of 25,200–25,250 in Tuesday’s session, suggesting that bulls might pause for short-term consolidation,” analysts added. “However, as long as the index holds above the 24,900 mark — where its 50-day EMA is placed — the overall outlook remains positive.” (Source: IANS)