Pluckk Appoints Chayan Mukhopadhyay as COO to Drive Operations and Expansion

Mumbai– Pluckk, a lifestyle-focused fresh food brand, on Tuesday announced the appointment of Chayan Mukhopadhyay as Chief Operating Officer (COO), tasking him with overseeing operations and spearheading the company’s next phase of growth.

In his new role, Mukhopadhyay will manage Pluckk’s existing operations across four cities — covering sourcing, manufacturing, supply chain, and delivery — while leading the brand’s expansion into India’s top 20 cities and three international markets.

An MBA graduate from the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore, Mukhopadhyay brings over 15 years of experience across multiple sectors, blending strategic insight with operational execution. His previous roles include leadership positions at American Express and Jabong, as well as co-founding Qandle, an HR SaaS company that achieved profitability and was acquired earlier this year.

“Pluckk has already demonstrated strong traction in the fresh and clean eating space in Bangalore, Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune,” Mukhopadhyay said. “My immediate focus will be to scale the brand rapidly and profitably across 20 cities by strengthening our sourcing and supply chain capabilities, while expanding our presence both offline and online. Our ambition is to make Pluckk a household name among NCCS A consumers who value freshness and clean eating.”

He added that he resonates deeply with Pluckk’s mission of helping India eat fresher and cleaner, and looks forward to contributing to that vision through his operational and entrepreneurial experience.

Pratik Gupta, Co-founder of Pluckk, said, “Chayan’s proven track record in operational leadership and business growth makes him the ideal leader to drive Pluckk’s journey forward. The brand has built strong appeal among urban professionals seeking healthier food choices without compromising on lifestyle or convenience. With the rise of quick commerce and modern retail, Pluckk is positioned for national scale, and Chayan’s leadership will be key to that expansion.”

Mukhopadhyay's combination of operational depth and entrepreneurial acumen positions him to guide Pluckk through its next stage of rapid growth and market expansion.