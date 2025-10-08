Starmer Leads Largest-Ever UK Trade Delegation to India on First Official Visit

NEW DELHI– United Kingdom Prime Minister Keir Starmer arrived in India on Wednesday, leading what he described as the largest trade delegation the UK has ever sent to the country. The visit marks his first official trip to India since taking office and underscores a renewed push to deepen bilateral economic and strategic ties.

Addressing Indian business leaders in New Delhi, Starmer said, “This is the biggest trade mission that the United Kingdom has ever sent to India. Obviously, this is a two-parter. We had Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi over to the United Kingdom earlier this year to sign the FTA.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed his British counterpart on X, writing, “Welcome Prime Minister Keir Starmer on your historic first visit to India with the largest ever trade delegation from the UK. Looking forward to our meeting tomorrow for advancing our shared vision of a stronger, mutually prosperous future.”

During the two-day visit, both leaders are expected to review progress under the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, guided by the Vision 2035 roadmap. The ten-year framework spans cooperation in trade and investment, technology and innovation, defense and security, climate and energy, health, education, and people-to-people exchanges.

Upon his arrival in Mumbai, Starmer visited a football training center and toured Yash Raj Films Studio, accompanied by actor Rani Mukerji and Yash Raj Films CEO Akshaye Widhani. The Prime Minister also watched a film at the studio and announced that three upcoming Yash Raj Films productions will be shot in the United Kingdom beginning in 2026—an initiative expected to create more than 3,000 jobs.

British Airways, which facilitated the trade mission, reaffirmed its plans to expand operations in India, citing the growing economic and cultural links between the two nations.

In an Instagram post during his visit, Starmer wrote, “Growth in India for British businesses means more jobs at home for the British people,” highlighting his government’s focus on linking global trade opportunities to domestic employment and economic growth. (Source: IANS)