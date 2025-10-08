Rolls-Royce Seeks to Make India a ‘Home Market’ as UK Prime Minister Starmer Visits

MUMBAI– Rolls-Royce has expressed its intention to strengthen its presence in India, aiming to make the country a “home market” as part of its long-term growth strategy. The announcement coincides with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s first official visit to India following the signing of the India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA).

Rolls-Royce CEO Tufan Erginbilgic, who is accompanying the UK leader as part of an industry delegation, said the company is committed to deepening its engagement with India and contributing to its technological and industrial growth.

“We have deep ambitions to develop India as a home for Rolls-Royce, building on our strong and successful partnership,” Erginbilgic said. “Our competitively advantaged technologies across air, land, and sea applications position us to successfully build in-country capabilities and foster strategic partnerships that will accelerate India’s progress towards a Viksit Bharat.”

He added that Rolls-Royce intends to be “India’s partner on its Atmanirbhar journey,” referring to the government’s push for self-reliance and innovation across key industries.

Prime Minister Starmer praised the company’s commitment during his visit. “Rolls-Royce is a symbol of British excellence, and I was delighted to meet CEO Tufan Erginbilgic during my visit to India,” he said. “Their commitment to growing in India supports our Plan for Change—driving economic growth at home, creating jobs, and strengthening UK-India ties.”

The company said its portfolio across civil aviation, defense, and energy aligns closely with India’s national priorities, including energy independence, defense self-reliance, and improved connectivity through advanced infrastructure and artificial intelligence.

Rolls-Royce emphasized that its expertise will help “power, protect, and connect India for decades to come,” reinforcing a strategic partnership that supports the broader India-UK Vision 2035.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed Starmer to India ahead of their scheduled talks on Thursday, where economic and trade relations are expected to be central to discussions. (Source: IANS)