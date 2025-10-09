TCS Q2 Profit Slips 5% Sequentially to Rs 12,131 Crore, Announces AI Push and Dividend

MUMBAI– Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) reported a net profit of Rs 12,131 crore for the second quarter of the current financial year, down 5.4 percent from Rs 12,819 crore in the previous quarter. Despite the sequential dip, India’s largest IT services firm posted a modest 1.5 percent year-on-year increase from Rs 11,955 crore recorded in the same quarter last year.

Revenue from operations rose to Rs 65,799 crore for the July–September quarter, marking a 3.7 percent increase from Rs 63,437 crore in the April–June period. Year-on-year, revenue grew by Rs 1,540 crore from Rs 64,259 crore. Total expenses climbed to Rs 49,463 crore, up Rs 1,345 crore sequentially and Rs 507 crore higher compared with a year earlier.

The TCS board declared a dividend of Rs 11 per share, with October 15 as the record date and payments scheduled for November 4. The company had announced a similar interim dividend in the previous quarter.

K. Krithivasan, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, said, “I would like to thank all our employees for their dedication and excellence. We are on a journey to become the world’s largest AI-led technology services company.”

He added that TCS is undergoing a bold transformation across talent, infrastructure, partnerships, and customer value, highlighting new investments in building world-class AI infrastructure, including a 1 GW-capacity AI datacenter in India.

In addition, the TCS board approved the acquisition of ListEngage, a Salesforce-specialized firm, to strengthen its digital and customer relationship management offerings.

In the first quarter of FY26, TCS had posted a 6 percent year-on-year increase in net profit at Rs 12,760 crore, with revenue rising 1.3 percent to Rs 63,437 crore. (Source: IANS)