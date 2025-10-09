IndiGo, Air India Expand UK Routes During Keir Starmer’s India Visit

NEW DELHI– India’s two leading airlines are strengthening their transcontinental links with the United Kingdom as Prime Minister Keir Starmer visits New Delhi to advance bilateral cooperation.

IndiGo announced it will increase non-stop flights to Manchester beginning November 15, while Air India will add a fourth daily service between Delhi and London Heathrow starting October 26. Both moves coincide with high-level talks between Starmer and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, where the two reaffirmed their commitment to deepen aviation ties and renew the India-UK Air Services Agreement.

IndiGo said its Delhi–Manchester route will rise from four to five weekly flights, and its Mumbai–Manchester service from three to four weekly flights. The expansion represents a 28 percent increase in non-stop capacity between India and Manchester. The routes will be operated using IndiGo’s Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft. The airline also plans to launch a new daily Mumbai–London (Heathrow) service on October 26.

Air India’s additional daily flight brings its total frequency between Delhi and London Heathrow to 28 per week this winter, adding 1,196 seats each way. The carrier’s flights on the route are operated by Airbus A350-900 and Boeing 787-9 aircraft.

The flag carrier said it now operates 61 weekly flights between India and the UK, offering about 18,000 seats per week in each direction—nearly 1.7 million seats annually. Air India connects Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, and Amritsar to London Heathrow, London Gatwick, and Birmingham. (Source: IANS)