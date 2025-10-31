Vedanta Reports 37 Percent Drop in Q2 Net Profit to Rs 3,479 Crore

MUMBAI, Maharashtra — Vedanta Limited on Friday reported a 37 percent year-over-year decline in consolidated net profit for the July–September quarter (Q2 FY26), posting Rs 3,479 crore compared with Rs 5,603 crore in the same period last year.

Sequentially, the metals and mining conglomerate’s profit also fell 21.9 percent from Rs 4,457 crore in the previous quarter.

Despite the profit drop, Vedanta’s revenue from operations rose 5.9 percent year-on-year to Rs 39,868 crore, up from Rs 37,634 crore, and increased more than 4 percent from the previous quarter’s Rs 37,824 crore, according to its stock exchange filing.

Total expenses remained largely unchanged at Rs 33,449 crore, compared to Rs 33,169 crore a year earlier. However, profitability was impacted by a net exceptional loss of Rs 2,067 crore during the quarter.

Vedanta’s parent company, Vedanta Resources Limited (VRL), successfully refinanced $550 million through a bond issue, reducing overall interest costs from 11.6 percent to 10 percent. The average debt maturity also improved to 4.5 years, the company said.

“Our H1 FY26 performance reflects Vedanta’s resilience. We delivered 8 percent year-on-year EBITDA growth during a period marked by uncertainties and lower commodity prices compared to FY25 averages,” said Arun Misra, Executive Director of Vedanta. “This performance is driven by our disciplined approach, focusing on volume growth and cost reduction across businesses.”

Misra added that the company achieved record production levels of aluminum, alumina, zinc MIC in its international operations, pig iron, and power generation.

Vedanta’s shares ended the session lower on Friday, falling 2.5 percent to close at Rs 494.30 per share. (Source: IANS)