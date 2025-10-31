Sam Altman Says He’s Still Waiting for His Tesla After 7.5 Years, Requests Refund

NEW DELHI, India — OpenAI founder and CEO Sam Altman revealed on Friday that he has been waiting more than seven years for a Tesla vehicle he ordered — and still hasn’t received it.

Altman said he paid a $45,000 reservation fee for the electric car but has now decided to seek a refund from Elon Musk’s company.

In a post on the social media platform X, Altman shared three screenshots of his email correspondence with Tesla. The first screenshot confirmed his booking, while the second showed his message requesting Tesla to cancel the order and issue a refund. The third screenshot showed that his refund request bounced back with an “address not found” error.

Sharing the images, Altman captioned the post, “A tale in three acts.” In a follow-up comment, he added, “I really was excited for the car! And I understand delays. But 7.5 years has felt like a long time to wait.”

The post quickly went viral, drawing thousands of reactions and comments. Among them was a humorous response from Altman’s brother, Jack Altman, who shared Sam’s photo with a quote reading, “Whether we burn $500 million, $5 billion, or $50 billion a year — I don’t care,” and joked, “You can’t be worrying about 50k like this.”

Sam replied in jest, saying, “little brother energy is the WORST.”

Tesla has yet to respond to Altman’s post. The automaker recently began deliveries of its standard Model Y in India and announced that deliveries of the Long Range variant will start soon.

The company also said that new Model Y owners in India will receive a complimentary Wall Connector for convenient home charging installation. (Source: IANS)