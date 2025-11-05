Air India Cautions Passengers About Possible Flight Delays After System Glitch

New Delhi– Air India on Wednesday issued an advisory informing passengers that some of its flights may experience delays after a third-party connectivity issue affected check-in systems at certain airports earlier in the day.

The airline said the technical problem has now been resolved, but flight operations may take some time to fully stabilise.

Air India urged passengers to check the status of their scheduled flights before leaving for the airport and to allow extra time for travel and check-in procedures.

The advisory follows a separate situation involving Air India flight AI174 from San Francisco to Delhi, which made a precautionary landing in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, on November 2 after the crew suspected a technical issue mid-flight. The airline has since been working with local authorities and the Indian Embassy to provide hotel accommodation and support for affected passengers and crew while arrangements are made for onward travel.

“Passenger safety and wellbeing remain our top priority,” an Air India spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation recently approved a temporary extension of flight duty time for two-pilot Boeing 787 Dreamliner operations on European routes. The extension was granted due to longer flight paths required after Pakistan closed its airspace, which has increased travel times on certain international routes. (Source: IANS)