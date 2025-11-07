Bharti Airtel Shares Fall After Singtel Sells Stake Through Block Deal

Mumbai — Shares of Bharti Airtel declined on Friday after a major block trade believed to involve Singapore Telecommunications (Singtel) led to selling pressure. The stock fell as much as 4.48 percent in intra-day trading, touching Rs 2,001.

According to market reports, about 5.1 crore shares changed hands in the block deal window. The transaction is estimated to have been priced at Rs 2,030 per share, representing a discount of roughly 3.1 percent from Airtel’s previous closing price of Rs 2,095.

Singtel was reportedly the seller, offloading about 0.8 percent of its stake in the telecom operator. The deal is valued at about Rs 10,300 crore, with JP Morgan India said to have served as the sole broker on the transaction after reaching out to institutional investors to build orders.

This marks Singtel’s second sale of Airtel shares this year. In May, the firm sold around 1.2 percent of its stake for approximately $2 billion at Rs 1,814 per share. Following that sale, Airtel’s stock rose roughly 15 percent to its recent levels.

Despite Friday’s decline, Airtel shares have gained Rs 71, or 3.68 percent, over the past month, and are up Rs 404, or about 25 percent, so far this year.

The company has reported strong financial performance recently. For the July–September quarter of the current fiscal year (Q2 FY26), Bharti Airtel posted an 89 percent year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit, rising to Rs 6,791 crore from Rs 3,593 crore a year earlier. Revenue from operations grew 25.7 percent year-on-year to Rs 52,145 crore, supported by sustained growth in mobile and data services. (Source: IANS)